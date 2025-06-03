KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Kakashi is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! He is an eight-year-old gray tabby Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Kakashi is an energetic and playful cat who loves chasing laser pointers and pouncing on feather toys.

· He has an independent streak and enjoys his space, but he’s always up for a good play session.

· A calm, adult-only home would be ideal, as young children can be a bit too unpredictable for his liking.

· With plenty of love to give and a fun-loving personality, Kakashi is the perfect match for someone looking for an active, self-sufficient feline companion.

· He’s ready to bring excitement and affection to the right home! Want to know more about Kakashi? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.