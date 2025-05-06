KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Cleo is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is a two-year-old black and white Pit Bull mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Meet Cleo! This sweet girl has a heart full of love and bravery, and she's ready to share it with someone special.

· She may be a little shy at first, braver the second time, and by the third—your most loyal and loving friend.

· Cleo’s gentle nature makes her a perfect companion for quiet, peaceful moments.

· She’s looking for a patient adopter who can be her biggest cheerleader as she adjusts to her new home.

· With kindness and time, Cleo will blossom into a devoted and affectionate best friend. Want to know more about Cleo? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.