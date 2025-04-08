Skip to Content
Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Fresca is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is a two-year-old Siberian Husky mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Fresca is a sweet and gentle girl who’s slowly coming out of her shell at HSPPR.

· She can feel overwhelmed in new environments, so she’s looking for a quiet, patient home to help her feel safe.

· Positive reinforcement and a calm routine will go a long way in helping her build confidence.

· She absolutely loves spending time outside—nothing makes her smile more!

· With a little time and love, her fun-loving personality will shine brighter every day. Want to know more about Fresca? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.

Justin Hart

