KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Sheba is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is a five-year-old brown American Foxhound mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Sheba is a sweet and shy pup looking for a patient adopter to help her build confidence.

· She may have missed some early socialization, but she has made tremendous progress and is eager to keep learning.

· With reward-based training and a supportive home, she’s ready to conquer new experiences.

· She enjoys attention but needs time to warm up—gentle baby talk helps her feel more comfortable.

· Sheba is searching for a kind and encouraging adopter who will be her biggest cheerleader as she continues to grow! Want to know more about Sheba? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.