KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

April is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is a two-year-old tan and white Great Pyrenees and American Foxhound mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· April is a big, lovable dog weighing 89 pounds and looking for a home with enough space to stretch out and relax.

· She is an incredibly sweet and gentle soul who loves making new friends.

· Leashes and stairs can be a bit tricky for her, but with patience and reward-based training, she’s ready to conquer her fears!

· She’s searching for a kind and patient adopter who will embrace her gentle nature and help her build confidence.

· In return, April will be a loyal companion who showers her family with unconditional love and brightens every day with her friendly personality! Want to know more about April? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.