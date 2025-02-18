KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Charlie is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! He is a one-year-old blue and white Welsh Springer Spaniel and Pointer mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Charlie is a sweet dog who just needs a little time to warm up to new people and surroundings. With patience and love, he’ll be a wonderful companion.

· He’s looking for an active adopter who can help him learn basic manners and guide him in becoming a full-fledged family member.

· Charlie absolutely LOVES treats, making reward-based training a great way to build trust and reinforce good behavior.

· A slow and structured introduction—especially with children—will set Charlie up for success, especially with the support of a behavior professional. Want to know more about Charlie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.