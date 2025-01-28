KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Harold is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! He is a four-year-old orange tabby Domestic Longhair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Harold is a spirited 4-year-old orange tabby with a personality as vibrant as his coat.

· Highly intelligent and curious, Harold thrives in environments where he can stay mentally and physically stimulated.

· This sassy boy loves outdoor adventures and would be the perfect companion for someone who can provide safe outdoor time or enrich his indoor life.

· With his playful antics and bold personality, Harold is guaranteed to keep you entertained and on your toes!

· Looking for a cat who’s as clever as he is charming? Harold is ready to bring his unique brand of sass and fun into your home. Want to know more about Harold? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.