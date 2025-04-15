KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Henry is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! He is a one-year-old Siberian Husky mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Henry is a wiggly, affectionate pup who’s always ready to shower you with love and attention.

· He loves to jump into your lap for kisses and soak up all the cuddles he can get!

· Henry also enjoys spending time outside with volunteers and going for walks to burn off his happy energy.

· With his lovable personality and zest for life, Henry is sure to bring joy to any home lucky enough to have him! Want to know more about Henry? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.