KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Patty is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is a one-year-old black sable Pit Bull and Patterdale Terrier mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Patty is a fun-loving, energetic dog who’s always ready for a game of fetch or a playful romp in the park.

· She loves making people laugh with her goofy antics, like chasing her tail or trying to catch butterflies.

· With her friendly and affectionate nature, she’s a hit with everyone she meets.

· Patty is always up for a cuddle or a good belly rub after a day of play.

· Her zest for life is infectious—she promises to bring joy, laughter, and endless fun into your home!

· If you’re looking for a playful and affectionate companion, Patty is the perfect match! Want to know more about Patty? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.