KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Honey Crisp is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old tan and gray Pit Bull mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Honey Crisp is a lively, playful girl who adores tennis balls and will instantly become your best friend.

· She’s full of energy and ready to join you on any adventure—walks in the park are her absolute favorite!

· Beyond her playful side, Honey Crisp is a caring companion, always ready to listen and offer a comforting paw after a tough day.

· Life is never boring with Honey Crisp around—she’s the perfect mix of fun, loyalty, and love.

· If you're seeking an energetic and affectionate companion, Honey Crisp is ready to join your family and make every day brighter! Want to know more about Honey Crisp? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.