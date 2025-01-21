Skip to Content
Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Honey Crisp_1721786
high
By
New
Published 2:22 PM

Honey Crisp is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old tan and gray Pit Bull mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Honey Crisp is a lively, playful girl who adores tennis balls and will instantly become your best friend.

· She’s full of energy and ready to join you on any adventure—walks in the park are her absolute favorite!

· Beyond her playful side, Honey Crisp is a caring companion, always ready to listen and offer a comforting paw after a tough day.

· Life is never boring with Honey Crisp around—she’s the perfect mix of fun, loyalty, and love.

· If you're seeking an energetic and affectionate companion, Honey Crisp is ready to join your family and make every day brighter! Want to know more about Honey Crisp? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.

Article Topic Follows: Pet of the Week

Jump to comments ↓

Justin Hart

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content