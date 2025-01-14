KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

T’Challa is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is an eight-year-old tricolor Pit Bull who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· T’Challa is an adventurous 8-year-old senior who proves that age is just a number—he’s always ready to explore and enjoy the great outdoors.

· Known affectionately as a “cute and cuddly hippo,” T’Challa is a delightful mix of playful energy and snuggly charm.

· He loves to run around and spend time outside, making him the perfect companion for someone who enjoys walks, playtime, or relaxing in the yard.

· T’Challa’s sweet and affectionate nature shines through when it’s time to cuddle—he’s a pro at making his people feel loved.

· This lovable senior is looking for a family who can keep up with his zest for life and appreciate his big heart. Want to know more about T’Challa? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.