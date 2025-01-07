KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Gizmo is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a twelve-year-old brown tabby Domestic Longhair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Meet Gizmo, the Sweetest Senior Boy! At 12 years young, Gizmo is ready to spend his golden years in a loving, quiet retirement home.

· A True People Cat – Gizmo adores attention! He leans into pets, enjoys cuddles, and is perfectly comfortable being handled.

· Mellow and Gentle – His calm, loving demeanor makes him the perfect companion for someone looking for a low-key, affectionate friend.

· The Purr-fect Lap Cat – Gizmo is all about sharing love and keeping you company during your day. Want to know more about Gizmo? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.