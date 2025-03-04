KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Socks is the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region's Pet of the Week! She is a nine-year-old brown tabby Domestic Longhair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Socks is a sweet and gentle 9-year-old cat looking for a loving home.

· He has a calm and quiet demeanor, always keeping a relaxed and loose posture.

· He enjoys being picked up, leans into pets, and even arches his back for more affection.

· Socks allows all handling, making him an easygoing and affectionate companion.

· If you’re looking for a laid-back and loving cat, Socks would be a perfect addition to your home! Want to know more about Socks? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.