KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Jiminy Cricket is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a three-year-old gray Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Jiminy Cricket is a big, lovable cat weighing in at 12 pounds.

· He has soft, sleek gray fur that matches his calm and gentle nature.

· Jiminy Cricket loves leaning into pets for extra affection.

· He allows all handling, making him an easygoing companion.

· Jiminy Cricket is sweet, friendly, and ready to bring love to your home.

· Jiminy Cricket is waiting to hop into your heart! Want to know more about Jiminy Cricket? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.