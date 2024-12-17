Skip to Content
Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Jiminy Cricket_1718902
high
By
Published 2:01 PM

Jiminy Cricket is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a three-year-old gray Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Jiminy Cricket is a big, lovable cat weighing in at 12 pounds.

· He has soft, sleek gray fur that matches his calm and gentle nature.

· Jiminy Cricket loves leaning into pets for extra affection.

· He allows all handling, making him an easygoing companion.

· Jiminy Cricket is sweet, friendly, and ready to bring love to your home.

· Jiminy Cricket is waiting to hop into your heart! Want to know more about Jiminy Cricket? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.

Article Topic Follows: Pet of the Week

Jump to comments ↓

Justin Hart

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content