KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Annie Bell is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a ten-year-old brown and black German Shepherd who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Annie Bell is a graceful 10-year-old German Shepherd who proves age is just a number with her spry and lively demeanor.

· Independent and wise, she values her space but forms deep, loyal bonds with those who respect her boundaries.

· While shy at first, Annie Bell’s loving personality shines through once she gets to know you—revealing a lifetime companion full of heart.

· Intelligent and eager to learn, she’s quick to pick up new tricks, making her a joy to teach and engage with.

· Annie Bell is seeking a patient and understanding home that will cherish her wisdom, loyalty, and gentle spirit. Want to know more about Annie Bell? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.