KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

George is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a five-year-old white and gray Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· George is a striking white cat with adorable gray spots, making him as unique as his personality.

· George is a charming and affectionate cat who will melt your heart with his sweet personality.

· He loves attention and will lean into your hand for pets, rewarding you with the softest purrs.

· The moment you enter the room, George will meow to let you know he’s ready for love and cuddles.

· This social and friendly feline thrives on human interaction and is sure to bring joy to any home. Want to know more about George? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005