KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Diamond is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a ten-year-old black and white Labrador Retriever mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and Diamond is the perfect dog to help celebrate! He has a few years under his collar, but don’t let that fool you – Diamond is full of life and love.

· He can be independent and is just fine with being left alone, but he does enjoy the company of a compassionate friend.

· Diamond has a sharp mind and a goofy personality that’s sure to keep you smiling.

· Diamond is looking for a home without small animals since he can’t resist chasing cats.

· This sweet boy is ready for his new home where he can share his golden years with a loving family. Want to know more about Diamond? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.