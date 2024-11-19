KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Skip to Content
Published 3:14 PM

Patches is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a five-year-old calico Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Patches is a gentle and reserved feline who thrives in a calm and patient environment.

· While she may take time to warm up, Patches forms deep, loyal bonds with those who show her kindness and understanding.

· She’s not a fan of being picked up but adores gentle pets and soft baby talk.

· Patches has previously lived with other cats and could make a wonderful addition to a multi-cat home.

· Adopting Patches means welcoming a shy but loving companion who will reward your patience with a lifetime of affection. Want to know more about Patches? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.

