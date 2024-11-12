KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Blossom is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a four-year-old brown and white Pit Bull who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Blossom is a sweet, gentle soul who just wants to snuggle and keep you warm on chilly nights.

· She adores squeaky toys and is happiest when her belly is being scratched!

· Blossom may be a bit shy at first, but with patience and kindness, her loving personality blossoms.

· She’ll thrive in a calm environment where she can feel safe and secure.

· Blossom would love an adopter ready to build her confidence through positive reinforcement training.

Want to know more about Blossom? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.