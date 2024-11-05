KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Orange Juice is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a five-year-old orange and white Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Orange Juice is a bit on the shy side and takes his time warming up to new faces and spaces. He’s not one to jump into your lap right away but would rather observe from a safe distance at first.

· He may take a little time to adjust, but your patience will be rewarded with a deeply loyal companion who will be by your side for life.

· Orange Juice loves quiet evenings and cozy corners. He’ll be the perfect silent companion, always there when you need someone to listen.

· This sweet cat would thrive in a calm and serene environment where he can feel safe and build trust at his own pace. Want to know more about Orange Juice? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005