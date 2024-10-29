KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Chiquita is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a four-year-old brown and black Carolina Dog mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Chiquita is a gentle, sweet-natured dog whose shy spirit only adds to her charm.

· While she can be a bit timid in new situations, a patient and loving home will help her confidence bloom.

· Chiquita adores spending time outdoors and will lean in close for pets, showing just how much love she has to give.

· She's more than a pet—she's a loyal friend, ready to share her heart with her new family. Want to know more about Chiquita? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005