KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Mason is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a seven-year-old brown tabby Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Mason is a sweet and affectionate senior cat with a calm and loving personality.

· He enjoys gentle purrs and cozy cuddles, making him a perfect companion for someone who appreciates quiet moments.

· Mason prefers calm environments over energetic play, making him ideal for a peaceful home.

· He loves being petted but prefers not to have his tummy touched, as he can get a bit overstimulated.

· Despite his age, Mason has a lot of love to give and would make a loyal, comforting friend.

· Adopting Mason means bringing home a calm, soothing presence who will be there for you during tough times.

· He’s ready to create beautiful memories with his new family. Want to know more about Mason? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.