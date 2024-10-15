KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Sunny is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a two-year-old black and white Siberian Husky who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Sunny has a heart as bright as his name suggests! As with his husky nature, independence means Sunny is perfectly content with some alone time, but he’s also friendly and gentle.

· Sunny is one smart cookie! He’s already mastered “sit” and he’s always eager to learn more tricks in return for a tasty treat.

· He is a HUGE fan of other dogs! Sunny is very friendly and playful and enjoys to play tag with his furry friends. He does so well that Sunny even helps make other dogs at the shelter feel more comfortable when they’re nervous.

Want to know more about Sunny? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.