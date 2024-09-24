KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Pretty Girl is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a two-year-old black and white Australian Cattle Dog mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· This is Pretty Girl and she has a heart full of love and a spirit full of play.

· Fetch is her game and she is always ready for a round or ten! She loves tennis balls so much she even brings it with her everywhere she goes.

· Pretty girl enjoys being loved on, especially when you scratch her ears and give her belly rubs.

· She even has experience living with older children, cats, and other dogs. Want to know more about Pretty Girl? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005