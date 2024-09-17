KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Clemmons is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a four-year-old cream tabby Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Clemmons loves to cuddle and is always ready for some snuggle time.

· He enjoys chasing after toys, especially anything with feathers or string.

· Clemmons is very patient and rarely causes any trouble.

· You can always hear his soothing purrs when he's content and happy.

· Clemmons likes exploring his surroundings but is careful not to get into anything he shouldn’t.

· Clemmons is happiest when he's the center of attention, basking in affection.

Want to know more about Clemmons? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005