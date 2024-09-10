KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Thunder is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a three-year-old red and white Siberian Husky who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· This is Thunder, a dog with a heart full of sweetness and a spirit of independence.

· He’s a beautiful dog with a wiggly personality and will smile to let you know when he’s happy.

· Thunder loves a good walk, but he’s also content exploring on his own.

· He’s a great listener and a gentle soul that would thrive in a calm home. Thunder is looking for a patient family that will respect his body handling sensitivities.

Want to know more about Thunder? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.