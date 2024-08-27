KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Phoebe is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old brown tabby Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· This is Phoebe, a young and energetic cat.

· She recently came into the shelter along with her kittens. But now that mom duty is over and her kittens have been adopted, it’s momma’s turn to find her home!

· Phoebe has a lot of energy and can become overstimulated and play rough.

· She would love to have interactive play sessions with feather wands, toy mice, and laser pointers to help get her energy out.

· Phoebe loves attention when it’s on her terms. She’ll walk up to you to let you know that she’s ready for some head scratches.

Want to know more about Phoebe? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.