Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Published 2:24 PM

Siren is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a three-year-old silver tabby and white Domestic Longhair cat who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· Siren is a sweet and independent gal. He loves to spend time alone but he also appreciates your company.

· Siren can be shy when meeting strangers and may need some extra time to adjust to his new home.

· He especially loves chin scratches and will lean into being pet.

· Siren is very curious and likes to watch you from the comfort of his cat bed.

Want to know more about Siren? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.

Justin Hart

