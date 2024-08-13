KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Franky is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old tan and white Collie mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Franky is a bit shy, especially around loud noises and sudden movements. But don’t let that fool you. He’s a sweet soul once you get to know him!

· Franky enjoys quiet times, gentle pats, and peaceful walks.

· He has an affectionate personality and loves people! You better watch out or Frankie might surprise you with a kiss.

· This sweet boy is under-socialized with other dogs and may do best as the only dog in your home.

· Franky is looking for a patient home that understands that trust takes time.

Want to know more about Franky? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.