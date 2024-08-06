KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Marshmallow is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a four-year-old white and black Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Marshmallow is a sweet cat, but he might be nervous when meeting new people. He may need some time to warm up to his new home and would do great with a patient family.

· He loves chin scratches so much that he’ll lean all the way forward just to make sure you’re hitting the right spot. Marshmallow is also known for rubbing up against your legs when you go in to see him.

· Marshmallow is a vocal kitty that likes to tell you what’s on his mind.

· He loves to find a place to snuggle up by himself, especially with a cozy blanket.

Want to know more about Marshmallow? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.