KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Moose is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is an eight-month-old black brindle and white Pointer mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Moose is young and a bit shy, but he’s also brave. New things can be a little scary, but it just takes him some time to get used to them.

· Moose is a bundle of energy! He would love to be with someone who can play with him and burn off that puppy energy each day.

· Other dogs can make Moose uncomfortable so it is recommended that he has slow and supervised introductions to other dogs in the home.

· He’s a sweet boy who is ready to snuggle in his new home.

Want to know more about Moose? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.