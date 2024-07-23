KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Meadow is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a five-year-old brown tabby Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Meadow is a social cat that hasn’t met a person she doesn’t like! She seeks out attention from anyone and will purr while being pet.

· She loves cat treats as a reward for being brave!

· Meadow leans all of her body weight into you while being pet and will even raise her butt up in the air like an elevator when you pet down her back.

· Like all of us, Meadow enjoys her own “me time” and is comfortable spending some time alone so she can take a cat nap in a nice hiding spot.

Want to know more about Meadow? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005