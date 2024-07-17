KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Dolly is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a six-year-old black and white Pointer mix who came into HSPPR as a stray.

· This sweet girl is Dolly. She might be a little older at six, but she still has plenty of love to give.

· She can be a bit shy at first, but Dolly just needs time to warm up to you. After some time adjusting to her new home, Dolly promises to be your loyal friend for life.

· Dolly has a gentle spirit and loves to spend time around people.

· You might even see her playful personality come out when you have a toy and she’s ready to play catch.

Want to know more about Dolly? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005