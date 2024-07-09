KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Stanley is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a seven-month-old gray and white Pit Bull who came into HSPPR as a stray after being found wandering by himself.

· Meet Stanley, the big pup that is young and full of life!

· He is known around HSPPR for his funny puppy antics and friendly nature. Stanley is always up for drinking out of kiddy pools and receiving butt scratches.

· Stanly is a quick learner and is always excited to learn new tricks when he gets a tasty treat for a reward.

· He loves going for walks outside and he walks great on a leash already!

Want to know more about Stanley? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.