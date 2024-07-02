KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Frankie is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old black Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Meet Frankie, a feline full of affection and warmth. Her sweet and friendly nature makes her a delightful companion.

· She’s an adult cat with a gentle soul, preferring a peaceful environment.

· Frankie is looking for a home without kids and where she can be the only pet to receive all of your attention.

· Despite her independent spirit, Frankie is eager for human companionship and love. She loves to cuddle!

Want to know more about Frankie? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.