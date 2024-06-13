KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Princess Peach is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a ten-year-old blue and white Pit Bull who came into HSPPR as a stray.

Princess Peach is a senior lady with a heart full of love to give. She may be shy at first, but give her some time and she’ll warm up to you. Princess Peach prefers to be the queen of her castle and can be pushy with other dogs, so she may do her best as the only dog in your home.

HSPPR volunteers have said that she loves to go on walks, take tasty treats, and stop for pets all over. So if you’re looking to give a sweet older gal the perfect retirement home, Princess Peach would love to meet you!

Want to know more about Princess Peach? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.