KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Mario is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a five-year-old white and brown Pit Bull mix who came into HSPPR as a stray after being found wandering around a park by himself.

· Mario is full of energy! He will do best in a home that can give him daily exercise, toys, and stimulation for his noggin. He’s always up for a walk, run, or hike, you name it!

· This sweet boy is very friendly and loves to get attention from people. He would benefit from training for doggy manners since he can be a bit too enthusiastic at times, but that’s just his way of showing how much he loves life and people.

· Due to his energetic playstyle, Mario can be pushy with other dogs and would most likely do best with dogs that also like to run and play.

· Mario has only had one visit with a potential adopter so far, so stop by and meet this good boy!

Want to know more about Mario? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.