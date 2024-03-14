KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Mordin is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a three-year-old cream tiger Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Mordin is on the shy side and is looking for a home that is quiet or mature without children. He is a sweet, gentle, and loving boy who will need ample time and a cat-savvy human to help him adjust to his new home. Mordin will do best with his own sanctuary room with food, water, bed, toys, litter box, and especially hiding spots while he gets comfortable. He will require a lot of patience!

Mordin has experience living with other calm cats and loves his independent lifestyle. With some time and soothing baby talk, Mordin will be cuddling you and asking for chin scratches!

Every week, HSPPR staff picks special cats in need of loving homes. And the best part? Their adoption fee is waived! A license fee still may apply, but Mordin’s adoption fee has been waived this week!

Want to know more about Mordin? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.