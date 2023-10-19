KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Pogo is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old black and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as an owner surrender and is ready to find his new home.

Pogo is on the shy side and might do better in a home that’s quiet or with a mature family. He can be nervous at first, but he’s been warming up to HSPPR staff and volunteers more each day! Pogo is looking for a family that can be patient with him as he takes baby steps coming out of his shell.

In his previous home, Pogo lived and played with other cats and did great! He has a lot of energy and will benefit from interactive play sessions using feather wands, balls, and toy mice to get his energy out.

Want to know more about Pogo? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.