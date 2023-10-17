KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Scarlet is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a one-year-old German Shepherd and Siberian Husky mix that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender and she is looking forward to meeting you!

Are you looking for tail wags and puppy kisses? Then Scarlet is your girl! This sweet dog always has a loose and wiggly personality as she loves meeting new people. Scarlet has a lot of energy and will do best in a home that can give her daily exercise and mental stimulation. At just 31 lbs, she’s the perfect size to jump in your car and go on an adventure with you! Scarlet has killed chickens in her previous home so it is recommended that she finds a new home without small animals.

Want to know more about Scarlet? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.