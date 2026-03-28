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Meet Lily, this week’s HSPPR Pet of the Week!

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Published 4:01 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- If you’re looking for a dog with personality, energy, and plenty to say, Lily might just be your perfect match.

Lily is this week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, and she’s ready to find a loving forever home.

The six-year-old tricolor German Shepherd mix came into the shelter as a stray, but you’d never guess it from her confident and outgoing personality. Staff describe Lily as active, playful, and “talkative” — a dog who loves being part of the action and isn’t shy about sharing her thoughts.

Whether it’s a game of fetch or showing off her impressive treat-catching skills, Lily thrives when she’s engaged and having fun.

She also enjoys spending time with other dogs and could do well with a canine companion, especially with slow introductions. Lily has previously lived with cats and did well, making her a great option for families with multiple pets.

That said, she would be happiest in a more mature home without young children, where she can settle in comfortably and build strong bonds with her people.

Lily’s adoption fee is $99 and includes her vaccinations, a microchip, a voucher for a veterinary exam, and she is already spayed.

If Lily sounds like the missing piece in your life, you can learn more or see other adoptable animals by visiting the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region’s website, or stop by the shelter at 610 Abbot Lane to meet her in person.

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Samantha Hildebrandt

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