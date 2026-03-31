KRDO’S Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Tala is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a seven-year-old black Domestic Shorthair cat who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

· Tala is a curious girl who enjoys being around people and will approach for pets once she feels comfortable.

· She needed extra time and support to adjust to the shelter and will benefit from a patient, understanding home.

· Tala would do best with experienced, cat-savvy adopters who can read her cues and give her the space she needs.

· She may take time to settle in, but with a calm environment and gentle approach, she will continue to build trust.

· Tala has experience living with small dogs and has done well in that environment.

· With patience and support, she has the potential to become a wonderful and affectionate companion.

Want to know more about Tala? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.