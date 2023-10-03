KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Ludwig V. Beethoven is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a seven-year-old white and tan St Bernard mix that came to HSPPR as a stray and is now patiently waiting to meet his new family.

Beethoven is a big sweetheart! Even though he’s over 80lbs, Beethoven thinks he’s a lap dog and loves to snuggle, so no need to bring out your winter blanket! Beethoven enjoys the wind in his fur on car rides, going on long walks to sniff, and of course the snow.

Want to know more about Ludwig V. Beethoven? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.