KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Ampersand is your KRDO Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a six-year-old black and white Boxer and Pit Bull mix that came in as an owner surrender and is ready to go home!

Ampersand is a fantastic dog that will make a great addition to your family! He has a bark-tastic personality and is very playful, especially when you bring out a tennis ball. Ampersand already knows “sit” and “spin” and is a fast learner when you bribe him with treats.

In his previous home, Ampersand did great with kids and lived with another dog. He can be shy when meeting new dog friends, so we just recommend that the introduction is supervised so Ampersand doesn’t get overwhelmed. Ampersand has been available for adoption for almost three weeks and is still waiting for his first visitor to show off his fun side.

Want to know more about Ampersand? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.