KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Rico’s special smile will brighten every single day for his new family! Rico is a one-year-old, black, pit bull terrier mix who came to the shelter almost three weeks ago and hasn’t gotten much attention. He came to us an owner surrender when their living situation changed and they could no longer keep him. Rico is energetic, playful and very loving but he would probably do best as an only dog or in a household with calmer, older dogs who will respect his space. Rico’s adoption fee is only $25! He is already neutered and comes with vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license and a microchip. Rico also comes with a complimentary behavior consultation to make sure he’s the perfect fit for your family!

Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.