KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Raiden is about to change a lucky adopter’s life not for the better but for the best! This majestic 3-year-old, German Shepherd came to us about two weeks ago as an owner surrender when his family could no longer keep him. Raiden has been a shining star at the shelter. He’s easy to handle, allows leashing/harnessing, and obeys basic commands. Raiden loves his outdoor time but is always checking back in with his handler as he explores, demonstrating that classic German Shepherd loyalty. The only caveat is, he may do best as an only dog. Raiden’s adoption fee is only $125! He is already neutered and comes with vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, a one-year dog license and a microchip.

Want to know more about Raiden? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.