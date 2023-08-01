KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Koby is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a one-year-old fawn and white colored German Shepherd and Pit Bull mix that came to HSPPR as a stray and is now patiently waiting to meet his new family.

Koby is such a nice boy! He is unsure of new situations but with help from HSPPR staff and volunteers, he has truly blossomed. Koby is very treat motivated and will sit nicely when asked. This handsome guy loves attention from people and will lean all his body weight into your legs while being pet.

Want to know more about Koby? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.