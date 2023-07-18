Skip to Content
Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Palmer_1648448
high
By
New
Published 5:03 PM

Palmer is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a three-year-old black and white Australian Kelpie mix that came to HSPPR as a stray and is now patiently waiting for his new family to walk in the doors.

Palmer can get overwhelmed easily and appears to be more fearful of men. She would do best in a quiet home committed to positive reinforcement to ensure her success. Once she warms up, you’ll see Palmers fun-loving personality start to come out along with her big smile!

Want to know more about Palmer? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005. 

Article Topic Follows: Pet of the Week

Jump to comments ↓

Justin Hart

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content