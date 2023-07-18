KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Palmer is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! She is a three-year-old black and white Australian Kelpie mix that came to HSPPR as a stray and is now patiently waiting for his new family to walk in the doors.

Palmer can get overwhelmed easily and appears to be more fearful of men. She would do best in a quiet home committed to positive reinforcement to ensure her success. Once she warms up, you’ll see Palmers fun-loving personality start to come out along with her big smile!

Want to know more about Palmer? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo. Adoption hours are Noon – 4:30 p.m. 719-544-3005.