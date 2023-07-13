KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

Rogue and Creed are your KRDO Pets of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! Rogue is a six-year-old German Shepherd and Creed is a five-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever that are bonded and will need to find a home together.

Rogue and Creed are two happy dogs and even smile for pictures! They’re best friends that have lived together for their entire lives and they don’t want to be separated from each other. Even though they love each other, Rogue and Creed will do best as the only dogs in your home.

Rogue, the German Shepherd, is a little more on the timid side at first before her energetic and playful side comes out. She is more confident when Creed is around.

Creed, the yellow Lab, loves attention in all forms. If you sit down, he will give you a hug and pretend that he’s small enough to be a lap dog.

Want to know more about Rogue and Creed? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.