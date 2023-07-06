KRDO’s Thursday Morning Pet of the Week

KRDO’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Humane Society and High Country Veterinary Hospital.

Mike is your KRDO Pet of the Week from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region! He is a three-year-old orange tiger and white Domestic Shorthair cat that came in as a stray and is now ready to find his new home.

Mike has come a long way since he first came into HSPPR! At first, Mike just wanted to sleep and be left alone. But now Mike is showing us his real personality, which is a sweet and social kitty. When he was taking time to get comfortable around new staff members and volunteers, Mike began to purr and make biscuits in his blankets. Now Mike can be found meowing, walking up to the kennel door, and head-butting stranger’s hands on a daily basis.

Every week, our staff picks special cats in need of loving homes. And the best part? Mike’s adoption fee is FREE because he is a hand-picked cat!

Want to know more about Mike? Visit hsppr.org or visit in person at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs. Adoption hours are 11 am – 5 pm weekdays and 11:00 am – 4:30 pm on weekends.